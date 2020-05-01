- Advertisement -

Former BHIM nation signee Kelvin Brown aka Kelvynboy has expressed his appreciation to Stonebwoy and his Burniton Music Group for bringing him where he is in the music industry.

According to Kelvynboy, he is currently enjoying today thanks to Stonebwoy and his Bhim Nation team who grooming him.

Also Read: Stonebwoy shades Blakk Cedi, Kelvynboy & OV; calls them fake people

He continued that though he might not be saying it most often, but deep within his heart he has always been grateful to the Bhim President.

In an interview on NEAT FM, Kelvynboy disclosed that he will never say or do anything to tarnish Stonebwoy’s image.

“The biggest thing Stonebwoy did for me is to make me associate with his brand. Because of this, people who love Stonebwoy also came to love me and I appreciate that. Even when I become the biggest artiste in the world, I will keep being grateful to Stonebwoy,” Kelvynboy stated.

Also Read: Kelvynboy caught on tape smoking

There has been serious bad blood between Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy in recent times.

This led to Kelvynboy allegedly being kicked out from Stonebwoy’s Burnition Music Group label in September 2019.