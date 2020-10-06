Forget about 2020 elections – American research firm to Mahama

The presidential flagbearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama who is hoping to be elected as the President for the second time has been asked by an American reasearch firm to forget about winning this year’s election.

According to American rating agency Fitch Solutions, the current president Nana Akuffo Addo and the NPP would win the December 2020 polls hands down.

In its Macroeconomic Update of Sub Saharan Africa countries, it said the supervision of a prudent economy in the last couple of years will benefit the ruling party in power.

The senior Country Risk Analyst in the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) team where he specializes in West African markets, William Atwell, said

“the elections of course is a key component of the outlook for the rest of 2020; former President John Mahama is going to be taking on the incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo. There isn’t too much to differentiate between the two in terms of the broad policy-tax reforms- and we aren’t expecting a big shift either way in terms of regulatory outlook for Ghana next year.”

“But in terms of who we expect to win the elections, really the incumbent [NPP] is expected to benefit from the fact the economy has been fairly well managed for the past several years. And our base case scenario suggests that he will remain in the office for another term.”

The nation has barely 62 days more to go for the December 7 elections.

But Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah, has stated that dynamics in this year’s polls are different from that of 2016, hence, no political party especially the NDC and NPP should take the election for granted or be complacent.

“…Is a do or die affair because both the current president and former president have defeated each other before, he explained.

His comments comes after Sammi Awuku the National Organizer of the NPP admitted the 2020 polls and victory for the NPP will not come on a silver platter whereas the president and his vice have both stated the polls would be easy for the NPP considering their achievements.