The ex-husband of Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has come out to address the controversial statement made by the musician days ago about their divorce.

Ohemaa Mercy days ago claimed that he divorce was sanctioned by the holy spirit a claim many people are using against her.

Many people are of the view that it saddens them that Ohemaa Mercy would make such a statement but still head to court to get alimony from her ex-husband.

Her ex-husband Mr Isaac Twum Ampofo has remained silent on the matter until now and is asking people to forget about the statement from Ohemaa Mercy and rather look at the good side of her just-ended Tehila concert.

“Let’s keep our focus on God’s goodness. The thousands who encountered God. The miracles and testimonies. Let’s keep the conversation centered on God’s goodness and the impact of this event,” he wrote.

He also seized the opportunity to commend his ex-wife. “Congratulations to the woman of God for dedicating herself to the master’s work. Your commitment to fostering worship and praise is truly admirable. May God continue to use you mightily.”

See screenshot below: