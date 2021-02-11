Forgive him, he needs your support now – Akua GMB begs Adebayor on behalf of Funny Face

Former beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah popularly known as Akua GMB has gone on her knees and begged former Togolese skipper the one-time bestfriend of comic actor Funny Face, Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor to forgive the actor.

In a lengthy and emotional post sighted on her social media handle, the Akua GMB was of the view that the absence of him(Adebayor) in his life is what has brought about his current situation.

According to her, if not for anything, he should take the kids into consideration to help Funny Face whom he always referred to as a brother from another mother and with him they’ve shared some good memories.

She continued in her post that mental health is an issue that should be taken seriously and as such Funny Face needs all the help and support now before it becomes too late.

Her post reads: “Dear @therealfunnyface , I remember my time in the Ghana’s most beautiful competition when you visited us in the reality complex , how all the ladies were gushing over you because you were in your peak. Your brought smiles to a lot of homes with the character you played in Chorkor troto. You were loved and admired by a lot of people. Now to my point , I understand what you are going through and how you feel right now . I need you to know that I still admire your strength and love you . Ghana I think it’s time for us to give back to funny face the joy he gave us. He needs words of encouragement than discouragement, this is the time for us to show him love . @e_adebayor I pray you to forgive @therealfunnyface your absence in his life has taken a toll on his sanity to the mother of his kids, Vanessa, I understand how painful it is to be betrayed by the man you love but pls forgive him for the sake of the kids . Your kids need their father alive and mentally sound . Mental health is an issue that should be taken seriously Ghanaians. Let’s help him now whilst @therealfunnyface is alive. You are a hero and will continue to be a hero forever. Bringing you so much love ?? @therealfunnyface . It is well ??????”

See Screenshot of her post below: