Forgive me Queen – Man whose wife fought Akuapem Poloo in public apologizes to her

Akuapem Poloo is on the trending list(bad one actually) on social media. This comes after a video circulated of her nearly beaten by another woman on allegations that she(Poloo) has snatched her husband.

As seen in the video, the unidentified woman angrily walked towards the direction of Poloo who was walking with the man the other woman claims to be her husband.

It was an embarrassing moment for the actress and brand influencer as she got so humiliated in public by the woman.

Well, the guy whom the woman is fighting over has rendered an apology to Akuapem Poloo for his wife’s behaviour towards her.

The man identified as King Mondo asked the socialite to find a place in her heart to forgive him.

Taking to the social communication platform, King Mondo wrote; “I sincerely apologize for the embarrassment today pls find a way in your heart to forgive me queen poloo.?”

Meantime, Akuapem Poloo in a different post on social media has threatened to deal with the woman for the disgrace.