Green track SHS 2 students forced to write 10 papers in 2 days before vacation

- Advertisement -

Form 2 students of the green track category in the senior high schools have been asked to return home on 21st March 2021 Rainbow Radio reports.

This directive has become necessary to pave way for the newly admitted form one students to have access to their various schools for their first term of Academic year.

Due to the directive, students have been asked to sit for their end of term examination before the vacation.

According to a report by Ghanaweb, the form 2 students are to sit for ten papers in two days.

The report say students wrote 5 papers on Thursday 18th March and will write the rest of the 5 papers on Friday 20th March 2021.

Checks at various schools have reveled frustrations all over the faces of Teachers and Students.

Most of the Teachers have lamented over the situation saying this can adversely affect effective teaching and learning.

The teachers say students should have given enough time time to prepare for the exams but due to the directive from Government for students to vacate from the school on 21st March 2021, it has left everyone at a tight corner.