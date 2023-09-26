Form 3 female student hangs herself in the classroom due to harassment from school prefect

A heartbreaking incident occurred at Bande Girls Secondary School in Migori County, Kenya, where a 15-year-old Form Three student tragically took her own life by hanging on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The school’s deputy principal reported the incident on Monday, bringing it to the authorities’ attention.

According to a police report, the girl had attended a church service within the school compound, alongside other students.

During the service, she managed to leave the church surreptitiously and was later discovered lifeless in a classroom. She had used a sisal rope to hang herself.

Upon receiving the report, the police, accompanied by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), promptly arrived at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

It was revealed that the student had left a note behind, stating that she had taken this extreme step due to the harassment she claimed to have endured from one of the school prefects.

The girl’s mother has identified her body, and it has been transported to the Migori Level Four Hospital mortuary, where it will undergo an autopsy as part of the ongoing investigation.

This deeply saddening event underscores the importance of addressing issues related to students’ well-being and mental health within educational institutions to prevent such devastating outcomes.