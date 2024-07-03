Collins Acquah, a former assistant manager of the Chicken Inn Pizza Inn restaurant at the Accra Mall, was sentenced to five years in prison with hard labour for theft.

The case details that Acquah stole approximately GHC 19,904 from the company vaults that he had access to around Christmas last year.

After making his getaway, Acquah fled to Cape Coast, where he went into hiding.

The management of the company then contacted the Airport Police, who launched a manhunt for Acquah.

After his arrest, Acquah entered a guilty plea in court, explaining that he had incurred gambling debts that had prompted him to steal the money.

On his own plea, the presiding judge found Acquah guilty and sentenced him to five years in prison and hard labour.