Liu Liange, the former chairman of the Bank of China has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for corruption and illegal loan issuance.

Liu was found guilty of accepting bribes totalling over 121 million yuan (approximately USD 16.8 million).

The court also ordered the confiscation of all his assets and mandated the recovery of his illegal gains for the state treasury.

Liu has been deprived of political rights for life, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.