- Advertisement -

A former has been sentenced to 18-years in prison for stealing money belonging to some customers.

The former bank manager worked for Sterling Bank and OHHA Microfinance Bank as an Account Relationship Officer.

Mr Oliver Anidiobi will spend the next 18 years in prison for fraud and theft amounting to a staggering N219 million equivalent to 3.3 million Ghana cedis.

Justice C. O. Ajah of the Enugu State High Court in Enugu handed down his sentence yesterday November 2.

The defendant utilized his position to persuade the Microfinance Bank to deposit the money through him, according to the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

To deceive the microfinance bank, he placed the money in a fixed deposit account and falsified a deposit certificate after receiving it.

He used the money for personal gain, building a block of five flats, acquiring multiple parcels of land along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, and having an unfinished four-bedroom bungalow in Centenary Estate, Enugu.

He also invested N65 million in a Ponzi Scheme dubbed “Let’s Partner with You,” as if that wasn’t enough.