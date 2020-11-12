type here...
GhPage Entertainment Former EC boss, Charlotte Osei eulogizes Nana Aba Anamoah
Entertainment

Former EC boss, Charlotte Osei eulogizes Nana Aba Anamoah

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Charlotte Osei eulogizes Nana Aba Anamoah
Charlotte Osei eulogizes Nana Aba Anamoah
- Advertisement -

Charlotte Osei, the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission under John Mahama administration has extolled laureate Media Personality Nana Aba Anamoah.

The former EC boss who is working with Nana Aba at GhOne TV in a post spells out her candid behaviour of the latter.

She said that Nana Aba Anamoah is annoying and double troublesome, but she got a sweet soul and a wonderful spirit inside her.

Her comments come after working under her authority of Nana Aba who is the General Manager as a presenter and host of ‘Business Compass’, a new program unveiled by GhOne TV.

Madam Charlotte went ahead to thank Nana Aba for how supportive she has been ever since they met. “You’re fantastically supportive and amazingly loyal” a part of her post reads.

The Business Compass host went on to reveal that the Nana Aba has been supportive and blessing in her life describing her as an amazing woman who takes pride in pushing the likes of her and other people out of their comfort zone to do the best.

Charlotte Osei in an Instagram post wrote; “Annoying? yes. Troublesome? Double yes. But such a sweet soul and a wonderful spirit. Thank you @thenanaaba for being a such a blessing to me and to so many others. You’re fantastically supportive and amazingly loyal. And you constantly have a way of pushing me way out of my comfort zone and making me discover aspects of my own capabilities, I never knew existed. God bless you for all the lives you touch so positively. And may God bless and increase you on every side. I know God will blow your mind in 2021. Trust me! Love and blessings to my #wcw ?????”

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Charlotte Osei
Charlotte Osei
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 12, 2020
Accra
clear sky
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
1.9mph
0 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News