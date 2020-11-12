- Advertisement -

Charlotte Osei, the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission under John Mahama administration has extolled laureate Media Personality Nana Aba Anamoah.

The former EC boss who is working with Nana Aba at GhOne TV in a post spells out her candid behaviour of the latter.

She said that Nana Aba Anamoah is annoying and double troublesome, but she got a sweet soul and a wonderful spirit inside her.

Her comments come after working under her authority of Nana Aba who is the General Manager as a presenter and host of ‘Business Compass’, a new program unveiled by GhOne TV.

Madam Charlotte went ahead to thank Nana Aba for how supportive she has been ever since they met. “You’re fantastically supportive and amazingly loyal” a part of her post reads.

The Business Compass host went on to reveal that the Nana Aba has been supportive and blessing in her life describing her as an amazing woman who takes pride in pushing the likes of her and other people out of their comfort zone to do the best.

Charlotte Osei in an Instagram post wrote; “Annoying? yes. Troublesome? Double yes. But such a sweet soul and a wonderful spirit. Thank you @thenanaaba for being a such a blessing to me and to so many others. You’re fantastically supportive and amazingly loyal. And you constantly have a way of pushing me way out of my comfort zone and making me discover aspects of my own capabilities, I never knew existed. God bless you for all the lives you touch so positively. And may God bless and increase you on every side. I know God will blow your mind in 2021. Trust me! Love and blessings to my #wcw ?????”