Former EOCO boss K.K Amoah asked Police to arrest KOD for insulting the President- KOD’s brother

- Advertisement -

The brother of Stanley Mensah Kodia known with the byname KOD has stated that former boss of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Dr KK Amoah was tagged into the former’s property fraud case.

In an interview with Ghpage’s Rashad, KOD’s brother revealed that the British soldier’s estranged best friend NAT1 called in the former EOCO boss to try and get him detained.

NAT1 after unduly reporting KOD over a property fraud case called Dr K.K Amoah into the case to try to incriminate Stanley.

KOD’s brother mentioned that NAT1 after wrongfully accusing Stanley of selling the same plot of land he sold him to multiple people also called Dr K.K Amoah prior to his brother being granted bail.

Stanley during the debacle of NAM 1’s gold dealership, Menzgold, had slammed K.K Amoah, who was EOCO boss at the time, for betraying the businessman after his many favours to him.

KOD alleged that in spite of NAM1 gifting Dr K.K Amoah a whopping $400,000, he stabbed him in the back when Menzgold’s licensure issues with the Security and Exchanges Commission came up.

Knowing about KOD’s grudge with the former EOCO boss, NAT1 tagged him in while they were at the Property Fraud Unit of the Criminal Investigative Department(CID) to try and get him arrested.

”Dr K.K Amoah came in right before KOD was about to be granted bail and asked the Police to detain him because he had insulted himself and the President. He showed a video of KOD insulting him to the Police, but when someone insults you, you take them to court for defamation of character and not ask for them to be arrested”, Stanley’s brother said.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

We promise to bring you any further developments reagrding the issue.