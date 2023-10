- Advertisement -

Ghana’s former first lady, Madam Theresa Kuffour has reportedly passed away.

She died at the age of 88, a source close to the Kufuor family has confirmed to Asaase News.

As confirmed, Madam Theresa Kuffour died today Sunday 1 October 2023, just 24 days to her 89th birthday.

Theresa Kufuor served as Ghana’s First Lady from 2001 to 2009 when her husband was the country’s head of state.

Stay tuned for more on this sad development.