Former host of TV3’s Date Rush show details why he was sacked

Former host of TV3’s highly rated Date Rush Show, Henry Nii Kpakpo Thompson, has explained why he is no longer holding the reins in the new season.

The newest season of Date Rush; one of TV3’s most-watched shows in recent times, is running but there is a missing ingredient and fans are upset about it.

The former host of the show, the ever hysterical Nii Kpakpo, has been replaced by media personality Giovani Caleb and followers of the show claim the show has lost its spice.

Kpakpo was a huge part of the show’s success as his hilarious persona and wit lit up the show making it a Sunday night favorite for most Ghanaians.

However, TV3, for reasons best known to them, decided to replace Kpakpo and fans are not happy about it.

Even though Giovanni Caleb is an amazing host himself, many have argued that this is a wrong move and that the show might lose its vibrance as a result.

Nonetheless, Nii Kpakpo took to Twitter to affirm that the producers of the show decided to go with another host.

He assured his fans that he would be blessing their screens with a new show soon.

”I have received loads of questions from every corner about me not being on #daterush. Unfortunately, this season, the producers decided to go with another host. I’ll see you guys on another platform. I love you all”, he tweeted.

Curated below are some of the reactions from fans who believed that in Kpakpo’s absence the show will not be what it was.

Meanwhile, the 4th season of the Date Rush Show began on Sunday January 3, 2021.