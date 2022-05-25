type here...
My former manager was behind the leak of my nudes – Akuapem Poloo

By Armani Brooklyn
Akuapem Poloo speaks
Ghanaian video vixen and actress, Akuapem Poloo; Has accused her former manager as the brainer behind the leak of her nude videos that flooded the system some years ago and consequently brought her negative attention.

Speaking in an interview with award-winning celebrity blogger and Youtuber (Zionfelix), Akuapem Poloo asserted that her old American manager paid her own best friend to record her naked self to blackmail her.

READ ALSO: Akuapem Poloo confesses to borrowing a friend’s car to flaunt it as hers [Video]

According to Poloo, the manager wanted to distance himself from her but was finding it difficult hence the need to employ a dirty tactic.

Akuapem Poloo continued that her former American manager told her friend that he wanted to “show her pepper’ because all the investments he made in her yielded no fruits.

In the course of the interview, Akuapem Poloo also played a voice note of her best friend telling her about the wicked plans her manager had schemed about her.

MUST-READ: Shatta Wale subtly confirms dating Akuapem Poloo

In the words of Akuaoem Poloo, her ex-manager only wanted to ruin her career because she refused to have sex with him and besides he’s a married man.

    Source:GHpage

