Former SIC MD locks office to deny the new MD access

By Qwame Benedict
Mahama-Nana-Addo-SIC
Mahama-Nana-Addo-SIC

The former Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC Hollistar Duah-Yentumi who has been relieved of her role by President John Dramani Mahama has locked the office to prevent access by the acting MD.

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed James Agyenim-Boateng to be the acting MD for SIC Insurance PLC but since his appointment, he has not been able to work because of the issues with the former MD.

According to a source, the immediate past Managing Director (MD) of SIC Insurance, has reportedly refused to hand over to Agyenim-Boateng.

Confirming the story in an interview with Citi Eyewitness News on February 5, Agyenim-Boateng disclosed that Duah-Yentumi refused to attend the meeting when he went to SIC’s headquarters to present himself to the management team.

“It has become apparent that the real difficulty regarding why I have not been able to access the office is because my predecessor has actually locked up the office and bolted with the keys. It is strange,” Agyenim-Boateng stated.

As if locking the office and keeping the key isn’t enough, Mrs Duah-Yentumi has through her lawyer E.N. Poku Esq, filed a motion requesting an order preventing SIC Insurance from recognizing him in the role.

Read the lawsuit below:

Hollister Suah-Yentumi - GhPage
Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Daughter of A MurderEr Sit Down- Abu Jinapor Shuts JJ Rawlings’ Daughter In Parliament

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her ‘akosua kumaa’

