Former transport minister, Dzifa Attivor reported dead

Dzifa Attivor, who is a former Minister of Transport has died at the age of 65.

It has been reported that Attivor, was seriously ill for some time and died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Her personal assistant was the first person to break the news to the general public after she confirmed the news of her death to Citi News a few minutes ago.

Lord-Chester Ati, the NDC’s Deputy Volta Regional Organizer has also authored a post on his Facebook wall to authenticate the news.

From today, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, her family is expected to meet sympathizers at her Adentan mansion in Accra.