Former TV3 Mentor Contestant, Ato Foster Sentenced to life imprisonment

Former TV3 Mentor contestant Bismark Ato Foster has been found guilty of manslaughter by a jury of seven people.

The charges against him included murder and the use of an aggressive weapon, which led to Razak Mohammed’s passing on September 26, 2016, at Nungua Coco-Beach.

He also received a 25-year sentence for employing a dangerous weapon; both terms must be served concurrently.

During the trial, Foster’s defence attorney asked for mitigation and begged the judge to be forgiving because his client was a first-time offender.

The defence stressed Foster’s appropriate conduct throughout the trial as well as his dependable presence whenever the case was called.

Foster’s youth, promising future, and position as an unfortunate spectator were highlighted.

The defence argued that the deceased’s death was an accident, and they requested that the judge give a mild punishment some thought.

The prosecution, on the other hand, disagreed with the mitigating evidence and argued that the offence was so serious that the most severe punishment—life in prison—was necessary to deter future perpetrators.

They stressed how the gun had fired twice, showing that there was an intention.