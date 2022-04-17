type here...
Four men arrested for gang-raping a monitor lizard

By Kweku Derrick
monitor lizard raped
A queer but true report from India indicates that four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Bengal monitor lizard at the Sahydari Tiger Reserve in Maharashthra.

According to reports, the men have been identified as Sandeep Tukram, Pawar Mangesh, Janardhan Kamteka, and Akshay Sunil … and they are said to be hunters.

Their arrest comes after a video of them gang-raping the lizard was discovered on one of the accused’s phones.

Yahoo News reports that CCTV footage from the Maharashtra Forest Department showed the four men lurking around the forest and trespassing into the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, which was created by the Indian government in 2008 to conserve Bengal tigers.

Forest guards initially only caught one of the accused, while the others fled. The remaining three were later found in Hativ village in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

The forest guards noted that they will take up the matter with the Indian Penal Court to discuss the charges against the suspects. 

