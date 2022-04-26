France Ambassador is working harder than the Creative Arts ministry – Guru fires

- Advertisement -

Rapper Guru has taken a swipe at the Ministry of Creative Arts and Tourism following the successful program in Paris dubbed #AccrainParis spearheaded by the France Ambassador to Ghana H.E Ann Sophie Avè.

The show which came off last weekend was rated as successful by the patrons who attended the event.

Following this, Guru’s real name Maradona Yeboah Adjei has disclosed that the France Ambassador with all due respect works harder for Ghanaian acts than the ministry.

In a tweet on social media, he stated that he really appreciate the energy from the Ambassador.

He posted: “Our France Ambassador is working harder than our Creative and tourism ministry . ?? really appreciate her energy ??”

See the screenshot below:

Guru tweet

The #AccrainParis concert saw the likes of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Fameye and Kwabena Kwabena serving the crowd with their songs.