Former France footballer Jean-Pierre Adams who has been in a coma for the past 39 years has died this morning at a hospital in France.

Adams was 34 years old when he fell into a profound sleep after an anesthetic mishap during regular knee surgery at Lyon Hospital in 1982.

He was believed to be in ‘excellent health’ prior to the operation and was anticipated to wake up in a matter of hours.

Adams, on the other hand, remained in a coma for 39 years.

The scan showed Adams had suffered damage to the tendon at the back of his knee, and a surgeon suggested that the best course of action was to operate.

“It’s all fine, I’m in great shape,” Adams reportedly told his wife Bernadette on the morning of the operation.

Adams was placed in a coma for surgery, but he never awoke from it.

Adams’ doctor while he was at PSG, Pierre Huth, led a case against the way in which the operation was handled.

The case dragged on for seven years before the Seventh Chamber of Correctional Tribunal in Lyon eventually found the doctors guilty of involuntary injury.

In 2007, Adam’s wife provided a brief update on her husband and explained: “Jean-Pierre feels, smells, hears, jumps when a dog barks. But he cannot see.”