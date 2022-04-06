- Advertisement -

Keta 2021 NSMQ female Fransisca Lamini has been given a fully-funded scholarship to study at Harvard Medical School after passing her WASSCE with flying colours.

This great news was revealed by the American Chamber Of Commerce In Ghana on its official Facebook page.

Apparently, all the necessary documents have been acquired for the national heroine before she leaves the shores of Ghana to pursue her medical career hence the message reads;

It was great having the young, intelligent Francisca Lamini at the secretariat earlier today before she leaves for her studies at the prestigious Havard Medical School.

Francisca was the only female contestant in the final stage of the competition and according to records, she is the only female to make it to the NMSQ finals in the last 8 years.

Below are some interesting facts about Francisca;

Interesting facts about Francisca Lamini

First female to take Ketasco to the NSMQ finals: Franscisca first of all becomes the first female in the history of the school to take them to the finals of the NSMQ.