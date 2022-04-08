- Advertisement -

The brilliant female student who represented Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) in the 2021 NSMQ has reacted following her admission into the Havard Medical School.

Francisca Lamini received a fully-funded scholarship to further her studies abroad after passing her Secondary School exams with flying colours.

This great news was revealed by the American Chamber Of Commerce In Ghana.

“It was great having the young, intelligent Francisca Lamini at the secretariat earlier today before she leaves for her studies at the prestigious Havard Medical School,” the diplomatic office wrote on its official Facebook page.

An elated Lamini took to Twitter on Friday to express her joy at the opportunity to pursue her medical career in such a prestigious and world acclaimed tertiary institution.

“It can only be God,” she tweeted touting her achievement.

Interesting facts about Keta SHTS student Francisca Lamini

The name Francisca Lamini has been on the lips of many following her performance in the just-ended 2021 NSMQ which helped her school KETASCO make it to the finals of the competition.

Check out some interesting facts about the newest star Francisca Lamini that you probably didn’t know.

First female to take Ketasco to the NSMQ finals: Franscisca first of all becomes the first female in the history of the school to take them to the finals of the NSMQ.