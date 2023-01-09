For the very first, Maame Serwaa and Frank Naro’s secret romantic affair has been brought to light and there’s nothing they can say to refute this revelation.

Recall that a few years ago, it was rumoured on the internet that Maame Serwaa and Frank Naro were in a serious love affair intentionally hidden.

Although they both came out to rubbish the reports on several occasions but the truth is finally out.

Following Big Akwes’ damning allegations that Frank Naro wanted to use some Kumawood stars for sika duro last December, the actor’s sister has broken silence on the whole brouhaha in the bid to defend her brother.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Frank Naro’s sister confirmed that his brother actually dated Maame Serwaa as earlier speculated in the media some time ago.

She narrated how her family showed immense support for Maame Serwaa when she lost her mother because of the relationship his brother had with her during that trying times.

Talking about her brother’s backfired plan of trying to use some selected Kumawood stars for sika duro – Frank Naro’s sister vehemently rubbished the claims.

She emphatically stated that even if Frank Naro wanted to use some people for sika duro, he would have opted for more sensible and valuable people and not useless beings like Big Akwes and his friends.

Meanwhile, Frank Naro is yet to comment on this issue despite been viral for the past three days now.

