Frank Naro Told Me He Has Chopped Emelia Brobbey- Lady Reveals

No matter how comfortable the womb is, the baby will not stay there forever. Kumawood actor-turned-musician, Frank Naro is trending across social media platforms for the wrong reason.

A young lady identified as Adepa, who is believed to be a former confidant of the now musician has let the cat out of the bag.

It is obvious that the duo has kept an arm’s length from each other, and as a result, firing shots at each other.

In an audio available at the news desk of Gh Page, Adepa disclosed that Frank Naro told her, during their friendship days that he had sl3pt with Emelia Brobbey.

According to Adepa, Frank told her that he and Emelia Brobbey were in a very serious relationship some time back that, sleeping with her became a norm.