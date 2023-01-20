type here...
Frank Naro used ‘For Girls’ on Maame Serwaa

Kumawood actor wildly alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Frank Naro dated Maame Serwaa - Actor's sister reveals
Recall that, about two weeks ago, Kumawood actor Big Akwes exclusively revealed for te first time that Frank Naro once dated Maame Serwaa.

Frank Naro’s elder sister later confirmed the report about his brother having a sharing a romantic affair with the actress sometime ago in the course of an exclusive interview with Zionfelix.

Although the cat has been let out of the bag but both Maame Serwaa and Frank Naro are yet to comment on the issue.

In a new development, an unknown Kumawood actor has accused Frank Naro of using charms on Maame Serwaa to get her to bed.

According to this actor, Frank Naro was given a ring by the juju man who worked on the ‘For Girls’ for him – And that was what he used to win actress’ heart.

He alleged that the incident happened at Bebu, a town in Santasi (Kumasi) and he’s ready to appear before authorities to attest to his claims.

Watch the video below to know more…

It’s just a few days into 2023 and Frank Naro’s hard-earned reputation is being dragged in the mud like a piece of rag.

