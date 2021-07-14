- Advertisement -

Frantomapa Educational Aid is a Nonprofit Charity Organisation in Ghana that aims to nurture critical thinkers and Innovators to propel the much-needed human and technological development of Ghana.

The foundation operates under Sustainable Development Goal(SDG) 4 & 5 respectively. The organization believes disciplines like Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) are inevitable in the educational journey and day-to-day activities of life.

Rural Technology Project is the newborn project of the foundation with the theme “Technology is The Sole language of the future. Ready?”. This project is meant to take Technology to children in rural areas in Ghana.

Children of Aseseeso near Adukrom in the Okere District- Eastern Region were privileged to be the first to benefit from this project. The Grand Opening Ceremony was held on Friday, 9th July 2021.

Frantomapa Educational Aid donates a fully furnished computer lab to children of the Aseseeso community

Speaking at the grand opening, the founder of the foundation, Selina Agyei popularly known as Nana Yaa Frantomapa, stated that, “Techpreneurs” are now the stars, heroes, and heroines in this dispensation so we need to take advantage of it.

She believes Technology is a money-making tool and the technology business looks soo promising and mega. Therefore there is the need to prepare our future generation to meet this future.

The foundation’s ultimate goal for this project is to raise critical thinkers and Innovators who would use technology to solve challenges facing their community, country, and the world at large.

In attendance at the short ceremony were representatives from the Aseseeso Traditional council, Okere District Assembly, The Okere District Education Office, Teachers, and some parents. The ceremony was chaired by the Mmawerehene of Aseseeso who also urged the Government to create more of such centers across the country.