A Fraudster and scammer: How Matthew Nortey scams people online revealed

A young Ghanaian identified as Mathew Adjei Nortey is trending across social media platforms for the wrong reasons.

It is noted that the Young guy uses being a technology content creator on YouTube as a yardstick for fraud and stealing innocent people.

Matthew talks about how to make money on YouTube (Matthew Online) and implores his viewers to chat with him if they want to learn more and uses that as an opportunity to dupe them.

He also uses being able to monetize YouTube channels as well as selling YouTube channels and AdSense accounts to scam people.

Per the report, Mathew tells people that he is into the selling of YouTube channels and AdSense accounts and uses that to scam people.

He sends screenshots of available YouTube channels and AdSense accounts to clients but immediately he receives money from clients, he blocks them.

Social media users are therefore advised to be very careful.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6bx0pHrhQP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==