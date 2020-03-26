- Advertisement -

Celebrated broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has schooled a fraudster who called her earlier this morning to scam her of some amount of money in this hard coronavirus time.

As people scattered around the globe are looking for ways of curing the deadly coronavirus, these mobile money scammers are also busy trying to con people and scam them of their money.

Nana Aba Anamoah has shared a video of her conversation between herself and one of the mobile money scammers who tried to make her send them money.

In the conversation, the journalist schooled the scammer on how to pronounce his own name Justice.

One other person who took the phone revealed that he has scammed over 300 people and has built houses with the money and used the rest to chill with his girlfriend but now in search of a better job.

The scammer later in the conversation admitted that he was actually not a scammer but was just calling to make fun of Nana Aba Anamoah.

Listen to the funny conversation below:

Nana Aba promised to send them Gh150 for them to use it to buy food and use the remaining money to buy either a Bible or Quran to read so they can change from their bad deeds.