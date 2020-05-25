- Advertisement -

The feud between Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz has seemingly ‘submerged into the seas’ as the two have finally settled their difference on live TV.

READ ALSO: Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz clashed on Mcbrown’s show-It ended in tears

Their fracas got worse at a point that Freda Rhymz in her reply diss song to Sista Afia went too raw on the latter saying all sort of things against her, which were false anyway.

Their beef generated from lyrical to physical within a short period after Freda stepped on the wrong toe of Ghana’s ‘Queen Solomon’ Sista Afia, this led to their clash at TV3.

Well, after calling off their beef, fans of the two female artists as well as music lovers are eager and are calling for a collaboration.

Sista Afia on the other hand also is having the same thoughts as her fans. She is ready to give it a try for the first time to give Freda Rhymz a free verse on one condition.

READ ALSO: Sista Afia is a good rapper – Eno Barony

According to her, she would give a free verse to Freda only if she humbles herself before her. She made this statement on Twitter after a fan asked.

See the convo below;

She, however, indicated that Freda Rhymz should constantly exhibit humility anytime she wants to request for collaboration from her.

Would Freda Rhymz take advantage of the space she has gained due to the beef and request for collaboration from Sista Afia or even from Eno Barony?