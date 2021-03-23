type here...
News

Tramadol abuser “Radical” finally lose battle against drug addiction, dead

By Nazir Hamzah
RADICAL-FREDERICK-GYIMAH
Frederick Gyimah aka Radical who was part of the drug addicts Journalist Nana Aba Anamoah interviewed in 2018 has passed away.

The unfortunate news was communicated to the Nana Aba Anamoah who confirmed the sudden death of the drug addict on her twitter handle.

The GHone TV journalist in 2018 started a campaign against abuse of drugs themed #StopTramadol which made her traveled across Ghana speaking with drug addicts.

The late Frederick who was part of the addicts Nana Aba spoke with when she traveled to Sunyani in then Bono Ahafo Region.

Frederick who was then 33 years old during the interview with Nana Aba Anamoah expressed interest of quitting drugs, but years on it became hard for him to give that up.

He revealed in the interview that he started taking the drugs due to the stress he was going through as a result of his wife’s pressures at home and domestic abuse.

His friends disclosed that Fred was very brilliant student who unfortunately got addicted into drugs as his only outlet.

