Frederick Nuamah Sacked Me From Adom- Delay

Media personality, Delay has sadly recounted how Mr. Frederick Nuamah truncated her dream to become a journalist.

Speaking at the AYA Women’s summit on June 30, Delay revealed that she used to work at Adom FM, after she had worked on Live FM.

At the age of 17, Delay noted that she was hosting a program between 12am and 4am on Adom FM.

According to her, she did this for a year and was not paid because they did not consider her a worker.

Delay claims she was not tickled about not being paid because the passion to become a great journalist was there.

Despite not being paid, Delay shared that one Mr. Frederick Nuamah sacked her from Adom FM with claims that her services were no longer needed.