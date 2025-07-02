type here...
Entertainment

Frederick Nuamah Sacked Me From Adom- Delay

By Mzta Churchill

Media personality, Delay has sadly recounted how Mr. Frederick Nuamah truncated her dream to become a journalist.

Speaking at the AYA Women’s summit on June 30, Delay revealed that she used to work at Adom FM, after she had worked on Live FM.

At the age of 17, Delay noted that she was hosting a program between 12am and 4am on Adom FM.

According to her, she did this for a year and was not paid because they did not consider her a worker.

Delay claims she was not tickled about not being paid because the passion to become a great journalist was there.

Despite not being paid, Delay shared that one Mr. Frederick Nuamah sacked her from Adom FM with claims that her services were no longer needed.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kill me if Bawumia does not win NPP primaries- Chief Agoloso

Kyinkyinaa Twan sadly reveals how Sarkodie ended his career

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 2, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband catches wife with another man in their bedroom

Men fighting

King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

King Paluta

PHOTOS: Dada Joe extradited to the US

Dada Joe Extradition

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

Wife storms husband’s secret wedding to destroy the event

Wife storms wedding
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways