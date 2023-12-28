Free Food: Gino announces free Jollof rice to wrap up Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon tonight

- Advertisement -

Gino, a good brand in Ghana has announced a free food giveaway at the Akwaaba Village tonight to all patrons who will come out in their numbers to support Afua Asantewaa as she wraps up her Singathon challenge.

As reported by ghpage.com, Afua Asantewaa is unofficially broken the 2012 record done by Sunil Waghmare of India but the strong lady is vying to take it even further by hitting the 120 hour mark.

This news as usual has sent joy to many social media users who have added tonight Singathon to their numerous schedules just to have a taste of the free Gino Jollof.

Afua as judged by many Ghanaians has done what many people didn’t dream of ever seeing. Thanks to her, the whole country has come together for a common course devoid of political backgrounds, religion and tribal affiliations.