Aside from KiDi, another musician who is also currently enduring severe criticism from Ghanaians for his past tweets is Ypee.

An old tweet from the Kumasi-based rapper that has resurfaced online reveals his intense hate and dislike for former president John Mahama.

Recall that when rapper Kwaw Kese was arrested in 2014 for possessing marijuana in Kumasi, a lot of his fans and a couple of stars launched #Freekwawkese on various social media platforms.

Ypee was amongst the celebrities who championed the release of Kwaw Kese and his solidarity message has bitten him in the face unexpectedly.

In a tweet dated 26/11/14, he tweeted;

These comments from Ypee didn’t age well and have turned out to become a sore in the mouth because it’s now haunting him and has dented his hard-earned reputation.

Hopefully, he might release a press statement to beg for forgiveness because the old tweet doesn’t speak well of him and his brand at all.