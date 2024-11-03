Free SHS Is Nothing Special- Owusu Bempah

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Owusu Bempah believes that it is high time the president and his vice; Akufo Addo and Bawumia respectively stopped using FREE SHS to brag.

The founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International was speaking to his congregants when he asked the president and his vice to stop claiming they have made the lives of Ghanaians better with the implementation of Free SHS.

Owusu Bempah noted that even if the Free SHS policy is as good as they trumpet, they shouldn’t feel proud because they did not use their money to implement the policy.

“They are touting Free education. I beg you, is it the president’s money he used for free education? Is it not our own money and the taxes we paid that he used for Free education?” he questioned.

The man of God went on to add “If our money is with the government and the government uses it to provide education is it free? I’m an objective person. They talk as if they implemented free education with their own money but the truth is that it is our own money so they have done nothing special”.