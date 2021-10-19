type here...
Free SHS student seriously grinds colleague during powerful praises and worship at school (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
student grinding in church
Just when we thought we had seen it all, some group of students have given us something to mull over.

A video that has gone viral captures the epic moment of these students, believed to be beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy, grinding to the glory of God right in the middle of a praise and worship service in school.

In the video, a male student is seen fervently casting his burdens on the big butt of a female student who stood in front of him while they danced energetically without respect for the Holy Spirit in their midst.

It is evident from the clip that the young man’s cup of burdens had literally run over, hence his determination to empty it based on the lyrics of the song asking the worshippers to cast their troubles onto God.

Watch the video below

Source:GHPage

