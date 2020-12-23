Free water supply to end on December 31st- Ghana Water Company reminds Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

Ghana Water Company Limited has issued a statement to remind Ghanaians about the end date of the free water supply to household as initiated by the government under Akufo-Addo.

This directive was initiated by the government to ensure Ghanaians wash their hands frequently to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and also to ease the burden on Ghanaians.

In the statement, the company has mentioned 31st December 2020 as the date the free water supply ends. According to them, the payment of the water bill will be the responsibility of the customer.

