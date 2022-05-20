Freedom Jacob Caesar reacts after Wildlife move to seize tigers

- Advertisement -

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar Cheddar, a business entrepreneur, has admitted to having two tigers in his home.

He claims the two tigers had been with him for six months.

The presence of the two tigers in Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra, had caused concern among some residents.

A portion of the public used social media to call the Ghana Police Service’s attention to the situation, which they believe is illegal.

In response, Freedom Jacob Caesar stated that he followed the proper procedures in bringing the animals to Ghana to increase tourism.

In an interview with TV3, he claimed he purchased them with the goal of making Ghana one of the first countries on the continent to have them.

“First of all, it is right, I have two tigers that I bought on a bid between Ghana and Dubai. I was the representative from the private sector that initiated my interest in purchasing these two animals. But we did go through the process, the animals are seven months old, still at the very young stage.”

“I went in to buy these animals to add the value of tourism in our country. I wanted to go into the Safari World by making sure that Ghana becomes the first country in the whole of West Africa, East Africa, and Central Africa, except for South Africa, which has these animals.”

“We wanted to be the first that will have it and so, I went in for the male and the female version of it. I have been keeping them for six months now. I brought experts from outside to create a safety cage for these animals, so they don’t become dangerous to the public.”