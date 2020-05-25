type here...
Frema Ashkar shows off her fully grown son as he celebrates his birthday

By Qwame Benedict
Frema Ashkar shows off her fully grown son as he celebrates his birthday
Ace Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Frema Adunyame, has posted photos of her 1st son who is all grown and taller than her. 

She posted the photos of her son to celebrate him as he marks his birthday today May 25, 2020.

Frema’s first son appeared all grown as compared to a throwback photo in the collage. 

Her first son whose name was given as ‘Adrian’ turns 14 years today as Frema Ashkar attached a lovely message to photos. 

Posting the photos, Frema stated: “Everyday I thank God for giving me such an incredible child. Thank you for being a great son. I am truly proud of you @he.is.adrian__ you’re my sunshine and my angel. Happy 14th birthday Adrian. Love you son” 

Frema’s fans who could not stop drolling all over her son also wished him a happy birthday; 

@princedavidosei: “Happy birthday Adrian grow in grace and favor of Elohim” 

@afiatamakloe: “Happy birthday handsome boy. Age gracefully” 

@ancient_paath: “Wowwww blessed salutations, blessed Earth strong special to you King” 

@ethel4boys_n_moms: “Happy blessed birthday to your dear son. You are doing a great job raising 2 phenomenal gentlemen. Your efforts will surely be rewarded by God.” 

@apiorkor: “Happy birthday, Adrian!!” 

