- Advertisement -

The CEO of Schwazer empire the organisers of Face of Ashanti Beauty Pageant has responded to allegations levelled against his outfit by the 2020 winner of the Face of Ashanti pageant.

Yesterday, the 2020 winner Nadia Fremah Acheampong gave out to state that she is yet to receive all her prizes after undoubtedly winning the maiden edition of the contest.

According to her, all efforts to get in touch with the organisers of the show to get her promised prizes has not been successful since they keep giving her excuses and this has been going on for two years now.

In a phone conversation with Peter Boasiako Acheampong who is the CEO of the event, he confirmed that Fremah indeed won the pageant in 2020.

On why they have delayed in giving out her prizes, he disclosed that Fremah was given half payment of the cash prize with the promise of giving out the rest later.

He went on to explain that they(organizers) agreed with Fremah that they would only give out the rest of her prizes if she starts with her project which was on streetism.

Fast forward, after waiting and not hearing anything about her project, he personally called her to question her about it only to be told by Fremah that she has no money to fund her project.

He questioned her on the part payment they gave out to her to which her response was she had used that money to buy a mobile phone. He promised to help by giving her some money to fund the project but wanted her to start before he could do that.

In the convo, Peter disclosed that later his PA got in touch with Fremah over the same project thing but she insulted her and later blocked everyone from getting in touch with her.

He however stated that the only way Fremah can get all the goodies promised her is to finish her project and submit it to them for consideration since that is what most beauty pageants do to their winners.