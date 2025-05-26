type here...
French President Emmanuel Macron slapped by his wife

By Armani Brooklyn
Macron getting slapped by his wife Brigitte.

French President Emmanuel Macron was reportedly slapped by his wife Brigitte.

The video of the incident has gone viral and sparked widespread speculation and reactions across social media.

The incident took place at Hanoi airport as Emmanuel Macron arrived in Vietnam to begin a Southeast Asian tour with his wife.

READ ALSO: Le Witch quits content creation to marry

Footage shot by the Associated Press news agency in Hanoi on Sunday evening shows Macron’s plane door opening to reveal him.

His wife Brigitte’s arms emerged from the left of the open doorway, and she placed both hands on her husband’s face and gave it a shove.

READ ALSO: Guy flogs hookup lady for allgedly stealing his GHS 7 from his wallet

