Fresh UNI graduate found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

A grieving Nigerian mother is seeking justice for her 25-year-old daughter, Adijat, who was tragically found dead inside her boyfriend’s apartment under suspicious circumstances.

According to the mother, she had repeatedly warned her daughter to end the relationship with her boyfriend, whom she suspected of harbouring dangerous tendencies.

Despite her pleas, Adijat reportedly continued the affair.

Narrating her heartbreak, the mother revealed that she fainted upon receiving the devastating news of her daughter’s death.

She also disclosed that she had spoken with Adijat on the phone until 9 PM the night before the tragedy occurred.

Reports indicate that Adijat’s lifeless body was discovered inside her boyfriend’s room, tied up — a detail that has raised serious concerns about foul play.

The mourning mother is now demanding a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death, calling for the authorities to bring the perpetrator to justice.

