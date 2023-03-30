Fresh video of ‘heavily pregnant’ Jackie Appiah struggling to walk causes stir

Ghanaian A-list actress Jackie Appiah who is reportedly pregnant has caused a massive stir online after she was spotted struggling to walk in a new circulating video.

In this new video, Jackie Appiah was seen with her manager at blogger Nkonkonsa’s 4020 party which happened yesterday at the Airport West Hotel.

As seen in the vial short clip, Jackie was seen walking uncomfortably in heels which a protruding stomach – Forcing many netizens to conclude that she’s heavily pregnant.

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah allegedly wears hip pads to meet with U.S second Gentleman

Feeling uncomfortable and heavy, Jackie Appiah grabbed a seat and made herself comfortable at the entrance of the place where the party was being held.

The MC, Abeiku Santana was heard in the background acknowledging her presence and inviting her to come to the stage so she would be seen but it appears the heavily pregnant actress was so tired to walk to the front.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the fast-trending video…

@Jackie_appiahba commented, “She might be pregnant oooo….cus eiiii“



@Aj_collections also said; “it’s obvious she’s uncomfortable you people should leave her alone go after your president he’s the one you should be attacking ????”.

@Kayamata queen also said, “She shld hv worn flats if she’s not feeling well or in pains“.

@Georgina also said; “Pregnant and walking in heels is not an easy thing.. Jackie is beautiful ?

@Oyunelson: “I think this lady is pregnant ???“.

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah’s recent massive weight gain sparks heavy pregnancy rumours