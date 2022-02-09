type here...
Friend leaked hot bedroom video of Nigerian musician Oxlade online – Reports

By Kweku Derrick
An obscene video of Nigerian musician Oxlade engaging a marathon sexual activity with an unidentified lady has caused a storm on social media.

The 33-second video which was first shared on Snapchat in the late hours of Tuesday quickly spread like wild fire moments after surfacing.

Information gathered indicate that an unnamed friend of Oxlade allegedly leaked the sextape online.

This was after the musician recorded the intimate moment with the lady and allegedly sent (streaked) the video to the friend to show him who he was banging.

The friend allegedly used a different phone to record the video and shared it publicly, which has landed Oxlade in a pit of ‘hell’ on the internet.

Per the content of the video, Oxlade was seen gingerly giving hot strokes to the lady who couldn’t not help but moan to express how she was enjoying every bit of it.

At a point she could be heard asking “why did you stop” after the musician abruptly pulled out his lethal weapon to catch his breath.

Another video in circulation also saw Oxlade self-recording himself grossly playing with his manhood in front of a mirror.

