type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleFriend of Maa Linda's daughter who leaked her hook up audio speaks
Lifestyle

Friend of Maa Linda’s daughter who leaked her hook up audio speaks

By Lizbeth Brown
Maa Linda and Sexy Journalist
- Advertisement -

The young lady behind the viral audio of Maa Linda’s daughter confirming to be a hook-up girl has finally spoken.

The lady identified as Sarpongmaa indicated that she recorded her conversation with Rocklyn Osei (Sexy Journalist) where she confirmed being a hook-up girl.

According to Sarpongmaa, she only sent the audio to their mutual friend known as Abigail Kwarteng, who eventually forwarded it to friends and Afia Schwarzenegger.

She then apologised to Maa Linda for tarnishing her daughter’s image and also betraying her trust.

ALSO READ: Afia Schwar leaks audio of Maa Linda’s daughter allegedly confirming doing hookup

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Recall that about a week ago, Afia Schwar alleged in a video that Maa Linda’s presenter daughter, Rocklyn, is an upgraded prostitute who does hook-up to survive.

Maa Linda and her daughter came out to deny the allegations but a new audio that has landed on the internet confirms Afia Schwar’s accusations.

In this wild audio that has given Afia Schwar and Maa Linda’s beef a new twist, a friend believed to be Rocklyn’s friend in the hook-up business sent a voice note to the radio presenter to be very careful because all eyes are on her now following Afia Schwar’s accusations.

In Rocklyn’s reply to her friend, she claimed that she has even stopped the hook-up business because she was nearly caught by her boyfriend some time ago and that nearly led to the collapse of their affair.

Below are some comments from social media users;

SOB wrote; “The girl wasn’t smart for sending the audio. It was a trap they set her”.

Doreen Dompreh stated; “Afia have no right to talk about the girl been a hookup, de girl is not married so is normal. Afia was married but was caught having sex with another man so she herself is an old hookup and still doing it, so she should shut up”.

George Johnson said; “So sarpoma,why didnt you call sexy journalist and confront her ,if she have said something”.

N.A Music commented; “You’re not even ashamed of what you’re doing smh It’s a shame . I pity men who go for these women”.

Ruth Adobea had this to say; “Youth n d future leaders of Gh. Al because of money and fame. Are they not in school, can’t they be in school. What is all this, where are their parents eii boi”.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, September 30, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    2.2mph
    75 %
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News