“This is just the beginning” – Friend of Kelvynboy’s baby mama reveals how the artist used, dumped, and assaulted her [Video]

A supposed friend of the lady who was reportedly assaulted by Ghanaian singer Kelvynboy, which led to the artist’s arrest, has dropped some exclusives about the entire saga.

According to her, the Mea” hitmaker was reaping the fruit of his bad action and attitude towards her friend Deborah who helped him to rise to musical prominence.

In a reactionary video hours after Kelvynbiy was arrested for alleged battery and assault on his baby mama, the lady has come out to explain that the artist was to be blamed for everything he was going through.

Per her account, after Deborah – the baby mama- had invested time and energy into her relationship with Kelvynboy, the parties dumped her for other women when his music career began to take off.

This was after Kelvynboy had had two babies with her but shied away from making her his wife.

“Kelvynboy actually maltreated his baby mama. He dumped her after making money and went for another woman who has not been able to deliver after a year of being pregnant.”

“Afterward, you have also dumped her and gone for another woman who you are living with at a separate location. God is punishing you for you bad dees, this is just the beginning,” she said.

