- Advertisement -

We all know that Afia Schwar and Mzbel have not been on good terms for a very long time but all these while the reason for their sudden fall out became obscure to all.

Afia Schwarzenegger on Neat FM today 2nd October has finally talked about why and how his friendship with media personality Mzbel ended on a bad note.

Though many had their own guesses, there was an underlying truth that caused their break up as best friends.

And Afia has said it all revealing the root cause whiles speaking with Ola Michael.

She said Mzbel sold herself cheap and slept with her boyfriend when she left the two together in a room for a short moment.

Further narrating, the comedienne and mother of twins told the host that she got startled following a series of messages her estranged friend Mzbel sent to her phone telling her that her boyfriend is a sexaholic.

She wondered how she got to know the sexual competencies of her boyfriend. It was later some days after that Mzbel disclosed to her her boyfriend made sexual advances towards her and confided in her that she (Afia) is not attractive.

Controversial Afia Schwar exposed that Mzbel publicly in the presence of her family and loved ones on her birthday told her this. It was very disgraceful that moment,

Afia Schwar enraged could not hide her emotions. She mentioned that her boyfriend whom she gave his name as Efo Blanket revealed to her that she slept with Mzbel.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW;