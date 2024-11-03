From A Small Town In The Volta Region To Davido’s President In Ghana- The Inspiring Story Of Sabi Boy

There are numerous rags to riches stories which motivate the hell out of people when they hear them, and give them hope about life, and one of these stories is the story of Davido’s president in Ghana, Pascal Morgan Lawson, better known in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity as Sabi Boy.
Sabi Boy has managed to transform himself into a man of substance at a very young age after starting as a stylist to Ghanaian musician and the president of AMG business, Criss Waddle.
From his humble beginnings from Aflao in the Volta Region, Sabi Boy has managed to become a vital person in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity.
The story of a youngster from a small town in the Volta Region has not been easy nor straightforward, but the dream and ambition to become successful has always been with Sabi Boy.
Within an unspecific space of time, Sabi Boy has managed to work as a stylist with numerous great artists in Ghana. Just to mention a few are Stonebwoy, Criss Waddle, Medikal, Edem, Kelvynboy, R2bees, and King Promise.
His passion for entertainment and eye-to-spot opportunities have allowed Sabi Boy to become the president of Nigerian Superstar, Davido in Ghana.