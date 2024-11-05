From Nowhere In Ghana To Acting With Mercy Johnson, Ngozi Ezeonu And Other Bigwigs In Nigeria- An Inspiring Story Of Nana Adjoa Lovia

Numerous successful persons came from privileged backgrounds unlike Nana Adjoa Lovia, and all they needed to do was to coast through life, but for others, they had to claw their way to the top.

More often than not, It’s the latter that inspires a lot of people that it shall be well for them as well one day and the story of Nana Adjoa Lovia is one of those rags-to-riches stories.

From the University of Cape Coast, not many would have predicted Lovia Ansah, better known on-screen as Nana Adjoa Lovia would one day grow to become a colossus in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity to the extent of Mcing Medikal, Stonebwoy, Nero X, Kelvynboy, just to mention a few.

Born August 7, Nana Adjoa Lovia has managed to transform herself into a woman of substance within a few years after she started as a journalist in 2015 working with Fact FM, Best FM, Solar FM, Trinity FM and just to mention a few.

From her humble beginnings, Nana Adjoa Lovia has managed to become an essential element in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

The story of Nana Adjoa Lovia has not been easy, but the dream and ambition to become successful have always been with Nana Adjoa Lovia.

Within an unspecific period, Nana Adjoa Lovia has managed to act and produce several movies. Apart from being the producer of “Deadly Obsession” which featured Yolo Star, Aaron Adatsi, Nana Adjoa Lovia has managed to be featured in many movies with Prince David Osei among others.

Nana Adjoa Lovia has not only acted in Ghana but her diligence and resilience have allowed her to act alongside Bigwigs in the Nollywood industry such as Mercey Johnson, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ray Okafo, Walter Anga, and others.

Meanwhile, the young and vibrant actress who doubles as a movie producer and media personality has worked tirelessly to have an advanced Diploma in journalism and acting.

