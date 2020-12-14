From Truck Pusher to MP- The inspiring story of Xavier Sosu

- Advertisement -

The rags to riches story of Member of Parliament(MP)-elect Mr. Francis Xavier Sosu is nothing short of inspirational.

Ousting the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina Constituency, Mr. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, to the parliamentary seat, Mr. Xavier Sosu representing the NDC emerged the people’s favorite in the area.

After collation, Mr. Sosu garnered 62,127 votes to beat the former Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development who managed to poll 46,985 votes.

in a video of him addressing congregants in an auditorium, Mr. Sosu recounted his journey so far.

He spoke about how much his struggles had prepared him for the great future ahead of him.

Francis-Xavier Sosu (Esq) mentioned that he was homeless at a point and would squatter at the Malata Market in Accra.

From doing every petty trade possible to sleeping in kiosks and begging on the streets of Accra for money, the lawmaker inspired the congregants never to lose faith in God and to keep persevering.

The story of how a truck pusher and street hawker became a Human Rights lawyer and a lawmaker is one for all the hustlers out there to know that it is possible to make it out of nothing.

Francis-Xavier Sosu (Esq) away from politics is a Human Rights and Public Interest Litigation Lawyer and the founder of Treasure of Life Foundation, Ghana and USA to reach out to the needy, destitute, and the vulnerable in our society.

Meanwhile, the NDC is still adamant that the results from the 2020 polls as declared by the EC were fraudulent.

It has been reported that the party leaders including its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, are currently going through pink sheets and might go through the legally accepted procedure to fight for their claim.